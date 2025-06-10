Driver accused of striking 3 people with vehicle during fight in Vaughan

York Regional Police logo is seen at headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 20-year-old has been charged after three people were struck by a vehicle during a fight in Vaughan last week.

The incident occurred in the area of Islington and Napa Valley avenues on the evening of June 4.

York Regional Police said an individual was involved in an altercation with a group and allegedly sprayed an “aerosol irritant” at them.

“The suspect then drove a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, striking three victims,” police said.

Two victims sustained minor injuries, while the third was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, identified as Hazal Pala of Toronto, remained at the scene.

Pala has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon and four counts of assault with a weapon. The charges have not been tested in court.

“Investigators are aware of a large presence of foot and vehicle traffic in the area at the time of the incident and are seeking to speak with any witnesses who have not yet come forward,” police said.

They are urging anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).