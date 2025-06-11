Multiple suspects sought in stabbing of teen at community centre in Vaughan

Police are on the scene of a stabbing at Vellore Village Community Centre in Vaughan on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Chopper 24)

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a teenage boy was stabbed at a community centre in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon.

York Regional Police responded to the Vellore Village Community Centre on Weston Road, north of Rutherford Road, just after 3:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a young person with non-life-threatening injuries. The teen was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police said an unknown number of suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV. No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

“Attack appears not to be random,” police said in a social media post, adding that there is no immediate risk to the public.