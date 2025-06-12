Senior found ‘disoriented’ at Vaughan bus stop returned to her home safely: police

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian after being struck by a vehicle in Markham. (X/YRP)

An elderly woman who was found “disoriented” at a Vaughan bus stop earlier this week has been returned to her home safely, York Regional Police say.

Police were contacted by transit officers at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday after the senior was found waiting at a bus stop in the area of Highway 7 West and Millway Avenue.

Police said the woman gave them a name but investigators were “unable to confirm her identity, determine her place of residence or locate any family members.”

Police first issued a public appeal for information on Wednesday afternoon. She was taken to a local hospital while police searched for her relatives.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, police said the woman was back to her home.