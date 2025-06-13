18-year-old, 2 teens charged in connection with armed carjacking in Richmond Hill

Police charged an 18-year-old and two teenagers in connection with an armed carjacking in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

Two teenagers and an 18-year-old are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking in Richmond Hill on Thursday.

Police say they were called to a parking lot in a plaza located in the area of Highway 7 East and Leslie Street just before midnight.

Three people were getting inside of their vehicle at the time when two suspects approached them.

Police allege they demanded the keys while pointing a gun at the driver, prompting a struggle to break out. In that struggle, police say the gun was fired and one of the bullets struck a victim in their leg.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police say.

Officials say the suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle, followed by a third suspect driving a red Honda CR-V.

York Regional Police say they were able to quickly find the vehicles thanks to their air support unit.

All three suspects were brought into custody, police say, though one suspect suffered an injury during their arrest. Officers did not disclose the severity of the injury or how it was caused, but noted the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is launching an investigation.

In Friday’s release, York police say they charged Ajax resident Joseph Campanion and two 17-year-old boys from Ajax and Whitby.

Together, they face numerous charges including discharge firearm with intent, robbery with a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police say Campanion and one of the involved youths were subject to probation conditions in connection with previous, unrelated matters.

York police believe the suspects may be tied to other robberies and are encouraging victims or witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppres anonymously.