2 suspects arrested, 2 more sought in Richmond Hill jewelry store robbery and 2 home invasions

Aaron Simms is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a robbery and two home invasions. (York Regional Police)

Two suspects have been arrested and two more are being sought in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Richmond Hill and home invasions in Markham and Hamilton.

York Regional Police said officers got a call for a robbery at Hillcrest Mall near Yonge Street and Carrville Road on Monday evening.

Three suspects entered a jewelry store and allegedly discharged an aerosol irritant at employees. Police said the suspects proceeded to smash display cases, fleeing with an unknown quantity of jewelry.

The three suspects fled in a white sedan driven by a fourth suspect, police said.

Investigators have since determined the suspects are linked to a Saturday home invasion in Markham and a similar one in Hamilton on Monday.

As a result of their investigation, two suspects were arrested on Thursday. Police identified one of them as 19-year-old Aaron Sims of Ajax. The other suspect is a 16-year-old boy and cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They are both facing 13 charges, including three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, three counts of disguise with intent and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

In addition, Simms has been charged with breach of probation, while the teen has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

“At the time of this incident, Simms was on probation conditions related to previous, unrelated offences. The youth was on bail in connection with an unrelated incident,” police said.

Meanwhile, officers continue to look for two other suspects. Police said they do not have descriptions at this time.

Investigators said the suspects may be connected to additional robberies.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).