3 suspects charged, 1 at large in connection with Vaughan shooting

Police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a business in Vaughan earlier in June. (York Regional Police)

Three male suspects have been charged after allegedly shooting a business in a plaza in Vaughan earlier this month, and police say one suspect remains at large.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Milani Boulevard and Highway 27 on June 3 at around 5 p.m.

Officers say a black Honda Accord pulled up into the plaza before a suspect allegedly fired several shots at a business and drove away.

Police say they recovered the vehicle, which was found to be stolen out of Toronto on April 18.

Investigators have charged two 18-year-old men—Jaziah and Javon Dixon of East Gwillimbury—and a 17-year-old boy from Newmarket, whose identity cannot be disclosed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Combined, they are charged with possession of property by crime, discharge firearm with intent and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine (youth only). The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are searching for one more male suspect, who they describe as having a heavy build and was wearing a dark hooded sweater and shorts at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.