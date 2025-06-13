Man shot by police officer inside Markham condo unit has died, SIU says

Police say a male who was "actively attacking" a female was shot by police in Markham early Wednesday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

A 34-year-old man shot by a police officer in a condo unit in Markham earlier this week has died, the province’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in an update on Friday that the man died in the hospital this morning.

The agency is investigating the incident that occurred at a condo building near Highway 7 and Village Parkway, east of Warden Avenue, on Wednesday morning.

According to the SIU, York Regional Police (YRP) officers received a call from a resident who reported hearing a dispute from another unit.

When officers arrived, they “heard sounds of disturbance from inside,” the SIU said.

After entering the unit, one officer, the SIU said, fired his gun once, striking a man.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital, the SIU said.

YRP previously said the man was “actively” attacking a woman at the time of the shooting. An SIU spokesperson told reporters at the scene on Wednesday that early information from police suggests the woman suffered stab wounds.

The woman was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The SIU said she remains in the hospital in stable condition.

In Friday’s news release, the SIU said investigators have recovered a police-issued firearm and a knife at the scene.

The agency has designated one subject official and three witness officials to the case.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

With files from Codi Wilson