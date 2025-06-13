Video shows arrest of 2 suspects in Richmond Hill jewelry store robbery and 2 home invasions

York Regional Police have charged two men linked to a Richmond Hill jewelry store robbery and a Markham home invasion. Two suspects are still at large.

Police in York Region have released a video showing the moment they arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Richmond Hill and home invasions in Markham and Hamilton.

In the video taken from a police helicopter, two suspects are seen walking back to a car in a parking lot and, a short time later, unmarked cruisers arrive and block their way.

Officers in tactical gear get out of the cruisers and surround the vehicle. With the officers’ guns drawn, the suspect vehicle tries to reverse, but is unsuccessful.

One officer is seen using a tool to smash the suspect vehicle’s windows. Before the video ends, an officer pulls one occupant out of the vehicle.

York Regional Police (YRP) said the two suspects were successfully taken into custody.

Police identified one of them as 19-year-old Aaron Simms of Ajax. The other suspect is a 16-year-old boy and cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Aaron Simms Aaron Simms is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a robbery and two home invasions. (York Regional Police)

Investigators believe Simms, the 16-year-old boy and two other outstanding suspects were behind the smash-and-grab at a jewelry store at Hillcrest Mall on Monday.

Three suspects entered the store and allegedly discharged an aerosol irritant at employees. Police said the suspects proceeded to smash display cases, fleeing with an unknown quantity of jewelry.

The three suspects fled in a white sedan driven by a fourth suspect, police said.

Investigators have since determined the suspects are linked to a Saturday home invasion in Markham and a similar one in Hamilton on Monday.

Simms and the 16-year-old boy are both facing 13 charges, including three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, three counts of disguise with intent and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

In addition, Simms has been charged with breach of probation, while the teen has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

“At the time of this incident, Simms was on probation conditions related to previous, unrelated offences. The youth was on bail in connection with an unrelated incident,” police said.

Meanwhile, officers continue to look for two other suspects. Police said they do not have descriptions at this time.

Investigators said the suspects may be connected to additional robberies.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).