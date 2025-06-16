5 men charged in connection with series of York Region break-ins

Five men are facing charges in connection with a string of break-and-enters targeting homes across the York Region. (York Regional Police)

Five men are facing charges in connection with a string of break-and-enters targeting homes across the York Region.

York Regional Police say their Integrated Property Crime Task Force launched their investigation into an organized crime group in March 2025.

Officers allege the group would conduct several checks on the residence, ensuring nobody was home, before smashing the rear sliding doors to get inside.

On June 5, at around 1:30 p.m., police say they were called to the area of Weston and Langstaff roads in Vaughan. Three men were arrested, after investigators found the suspect vehicle.

Police say they recovered stolen property and seized break-in tools as well as a radio frequency jammer.

Investigators conducted search warrants at four residences and six suspect vehicles, leading to the arrest of two more suspects and the recovery of more stolen property.

A total of five suspects between the ages of 22 and 49, from Toronto and Vaughan, have been charged.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez Martinez, Francisco Felipe Rodriguez Martinez, Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Vera, Mike Sebastian Rodriguez Martinez, and Wilson Mejia Arango are facing multiple combined charges, including break enter and commit, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and participation in criminal organization. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7232, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.