Witnesses sought after driver going more than 180km/h veers off road in King: police

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police are searching for witnesses after the driver of a vehicle, allegedly going more than three times the posted speed limit, veered off a road in the Township of King.

York Regional Police say they attended the area of Dufferin Street, north of Davis Drive, at around 5:30 p.m. on June 2, after hearing a white sedan had left the road and came to a stop in “thick brush.”

Officers say the driver, who was the sole occupant, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.

Investigators determined the vehicle, heading south on Dufferin, was exceeding speeds of 180km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone before the collision occurred.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and are appealing to witnesses who may have seen the vehicle beforehand or have footage that may have captured the vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.