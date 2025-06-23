Suspects caught fleeing on camera after home invasion in Markham: police

Police say that the suspects assaulted one victim with a weapon after forcing their way through a rear door.

Video footage shows at least five people exiting a home in Markham after allegedly committing a home invasion over the weekend.

York Regional Police (YRP) released video on Monday and say they are searching for five suspects after a house in the area of Riverbend Road and Campbell Court was broken into.

Police say at around 4:40 a.m. on June 22, the five suspects forced their way into the home through a rear glass door while the homeowners were sleeping.

They allege the suspects assaulted one person with a weapon and demanded cash and jewellery before fleeing in the homeowners Lexus sedan.

Surveillance footage shows five people leave the home, with some carrying items, before all heading in separate directions with at least one getting into a white sedan and driving away.

Police say all five suspects were wearing black clothing with gloves and masks at the time of the home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the YRP Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.