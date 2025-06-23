Video captures suspect fire at least 9 shots at Markham home

York Regional Police say officers found shell casings and visible damage to the garage and a vehicle in the driveway.

Police have released new video footage showing the moment a person walked up to a home in Markham and opened fire early Sunday morning.

York Regional Police (YRP) say the shooting happened on June 22, at around 2:30a.m., when a suspect is seen on video walking up to a home in the area of The Bridle Walk and Holst Avenue.

The video shows the suspect stop at the end of the home’s driveway and fire at least nine shots in two different directions.

Police say the suspect then fled to a nearby park.

When YRP officers arrived at the home later that morning, they say they found shell casings and could see visible damage to the garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police say the house was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.