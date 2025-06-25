York Region school board investigating after inappropriate content sent to students

York Region District School Board (YRDSB) is investigating after “inappropriate content,” including hateful language, was e-mailed to all students.

YRDSB said a Google document was shared with all students’ GAPPS accounts and some replied all with messages containing inappropriate content. GAPPS allows students to have access to the board’s Google education suite, including Gmail and Docs.

A spokesperson for the board said staff became aware of the issue after most schools had dismissed on Tuesday.

“Upon learning of the issue, we took immediate action and are removing access to the document and contacts, and are taking action to export and delete these emails in student GAPPS accounts,” the board said in a letter sent to families on Tuesday.

YRDSB said it takes the matter seriously, warning that those involved in the incident could face disciplinary measures.

The board added that York Regional Police were notified and are conducting a separate investigation.

“We apologize for any hurt or offence this may have caused. We know the content of the emails may affect students in different ways,” the board said.

“If you feel that your child would benefit from access to support, I encourage you to reach out to your child’s school. Staff will work to support you and connect you with the appropriate resources.”

Parents are being urged to delete any of the emails if their children still have access to them.