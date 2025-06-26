Man wanted after Richmond Hill bus driver assaulted in alleged hate-motivated incident

Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged hate-motivated incident against a bus driver. (York Regional Police)

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly made an anti-Black comment and spat in the face of a bus driver in Richmond Hill last month.

The incident, which police are describing as “hate-motivated” assault, happened on May 31 at around 9 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Road.

In a news release, they describe the suspect as a man, standing at five-foot-10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds, with black, curly hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark green shirt, grey sweatpants, and white shoes.

“York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime,” officials wrote.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6552, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.