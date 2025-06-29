1 dead, another injured in fatal Vaughan crash along Weston Road

A ne man has died and another person has been seriously injured following a crash late Saturday night in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say a “serious motor vehicle collision” occurred in the area of Weston Road and Rutherford Road shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Northbound lanes of Weston Road have since reopened, but southbound lanes remain closed for repairs, police wrote to social media.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704.