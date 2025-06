A 12-year-old boy is in hospital after being bitten by a coyote in Nobleton on Sunday afternoon.

York Regional Police said they received a call for an animal complaint in the area of Highway 27 and King Road at 12:14 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor leg injuries, police said.

The Toronto Wildlife and Vaughan Animal Services have been notified. Police said there have been reports of coyote sightings in the area and are urging the public to exercise caution.