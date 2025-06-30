Police arrest armed man walking around Newmarket

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

York Regional Police say they’ve arrested a man who had been walking around Newmarket armed with a weapon.

Officers responded to a weapons call near Wellington and Yonge streets just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a post on social media.

Police then issued a warning about a 23-year-old male who was seen in the area of Green Lane and Yonge Street, warning the public not to approach him.

Just before 3 p.m. police provided a further update and said the suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.