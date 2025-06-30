Police arrest armed man walking around Newmarket

York Regional Police say they’ve arrested a man who had been walking around Newmarket armed with a weapon.
Officers responded to a weapons call near Wellington and Yonge streets just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a post on social media.
Police then issued a warning about a 23-year-old male who was seen in the area of Green Lane and Yonge Street, warning the public not to approach him.
Just before 3 p.m. police provided a further update and said the suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered.
UPDATE: - SUSPECT ARRESTED— York Regional Police (@YRP) June 30, 2025
- Thank you to the media and the public who have assisted police in locating the suspect
- Suspect is in custody
- Firearm was recovered
#GO213771 https://t.co/4jSs1zSNP3