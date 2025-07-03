2 charged in Markham home invasions that targeted sex trade workers: police

Oniel Forrester (left) and Maryanne Cunanan have been charged for Markham home invasions. (York Regional Police)

Two people have been charged following a series of home invasion robberies in Markham that police say targeted sex trade workers.

The first incident happened on the evening of May 30 at a condominium near Verdale Crossing and Birchmount Road, south of Highway 7.

York Regional Police said when the victim exited her unit, a man forced his way inside, assaulted the victim, and demanded cash.

He fled in a blue sedan driven by a second suspect, police said.

Almost a month later, on June 27, the two suspects were allegedly responsible for two more home invasions at condominiums near Highway 7 East and Rodick Road.

“In both cases, the suspects are believed to have specifically targeted individuals working in the sex trade,” police said in a news release on Thursday, noting that the victim in the first incident was also a sex trade worker.

Their investigation also determined that one of the suspects is linked to a robbery in Barrie on May 6.

Investigators also searched a residence in Toronto, where police said stolen property was recovered.

The suspects have been identified as 29-year-old Oniel Joshua Forrester of Barrie and 30-year-old Maryanne Cunanan of Toronto.

Forrester has been charged with armed robbery, three counts of robbery and four counts of disguise with intent. Cunanan is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of proceeds obtained by crime and two counts of robbery.

Police have released the suspects’ photos, saying investigators believe the two may be responsible for additional incidents and are urging other victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.