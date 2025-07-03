Markham Animal Services investigating after vehicle hits 7 Canada geese, killing 5

FILE - Canada Geese forage at Wascana Centre in Regina on Monday, April 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Five Canadian geese are dead and two others are seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday afternoon.

Markham Animal Services (MAS) said concerned commuters called about the incident that occurred on Birchmount Road between Enterprise Boulevard and 14th Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Animal Services officers arrived and found seven Canada geese, five of which were dead.

In an email to CP24, MAS added that the two other geese still alive were transported to the Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, Ont. It is Markham’s contracted charitable wildlife rehabilitator.

One goose is in critical condition, while the other sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries that include a broken leg and wing, MAS said.

Animal services added that the five dead geese were later removed from the road.

MAS said citizens expressed concern that the geese may have been intentionally struck but it was unable to substantiate the claims at this time.

“The City of Markham is committed to the protection and humane treatment of all wildlife,” MAS said, urging anyone with information to call 905-415-7531.