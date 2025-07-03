‘Prolonged operation’: Crews battling fire at scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Watch aerial footage from Chopper 24 as crews work to battle thick smoke and heavy flames after a fire broke out at a Whitchurch-Stouffville scrap metal yard.

Crews are battling a fire at a scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say.

The scrap yard is located on Woodbine Avenue, south of Stouffville Road. A spokesperson for the town said emergency services got the call at 2 p.m.

Images from Chopper 24 show thick smoke and heavy flames at the scene.

Scrap yard fire Heavy flames and thick smoke at the scene of a fire in Gormley, Ont., on Thursday, July 2, 2025. (Chopper 24)

“Since the area does not have hydrants, tanker operations have been set up with help from neighbouring fire services,” the spokesperson said in an email to CP24.

“This will be a prolonged operation, and the fire will be investigated.”

Police say no injuries have been reported.

The cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire are unknown.