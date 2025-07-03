‘Prolonged operation’: Crews battling fire at scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Crews are battling a fire at a scrap metal yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say.
The scrap yard is located on Woodbine Avenue, south of Stouffville Road. A spokesperson for the town said emergency services got the call at 2 p.m.
Images from Chopper 24 show thick smoke and heavy flames at the scene.
“Since the area does not have hydrants, tanker operations have been set up with help from neighbouring fire services,” the spokesperson said in an email to CP24.
“This will be a prolonged operation, and the fire will be investigated.”
Police say no injuries have been reported.
The cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire are unknown.
FIRE— York Regional Police (@YRP) July 3, 2025
2:04 p.m.
Woodbine Ave, south of Stouffville Rd
- Woodbine Ave closed between Stouffville Rd and 19th Ave
- large structural fire
- fire department o/s
- no reported injuries
- please avoid the area and find alternate routes#GO25217926 pic.twitter.com/P2niAqZaKE