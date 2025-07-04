1 dead, another in hospital following collision in King Township

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision in King Township on Friday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on Highway 9 near Weston Road just after 1 p.m.
It appears an SUV and a transport truck were involved in the collision. Images from Chopper 24 show the SUV with extensive damage on the driver’s side.
Several cargo loads from the truck are seen strewn across the highway.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Highway 9 is closed between South Canal Bank Road and Highway 400, while Weston Road is closed approaching Highway 9.