2 charged in cellphone store robbery in Richmond Hill on Canada Day

York Regional Police logo is seen at headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Two men have been charged after allegedly stealing cellphones from a store in Richmond Hill on Canada Day.

York Regional Police said they received a call for a robbery at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Hillcrest Mall near Yonge Street and Carrville Road.

Two suspects, one armed with a knife and the other possibly with a firearm, entered a cellphone store and took an unknown quantity of phones, police allege. They then fled in an awaiting vehicle.

While there were two employees present at the time of the robbery, police said no one was seriously injured.

Officers later located the getaway vehicle and tracked it to Toronto, where the suspects were arrested. Police said the stolen cellphones were also recovered.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Adun Tenseaw of Toronto and 30-year-old Rashaun Tarence Bennett of Brampton. They are facing charges of robbery, disguise with intent and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said the driver of the getaway vehicle remains outstanding, and they do not have a description yet.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.