Two teens charged in highway rock-throwing incidents in York Region

The windshield of a GO bus is shattered after being hit by a rock on Highway 48 in Markham on Nov. 30, 2024. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged two youths in connection with highway rock-throwing incidents in Markham last year which left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Between Sept. 20, 2024, and Nov. 30, 2024, OPP and York Regional Police received multiple reports of people deliberately throwing rocks at moving vehicles around highways.

One of the incidents, where a thrown rock caused a driver to lose consciousness, resulted in a serious collision that left two people with life-threatening injuries. Police released dashcam footage of the violent crash as they appealed for information about the suspects.

In another incident, a rock struck and shattered the windshield of an occupied GO bus on Hwy. 48. There were no serious injuries in that incident.

Police said Friday that two 18-year-old men from Markham and Richmond Hill were arrested on July 2 in connection with the investigation.

Both men are now each facing charges of aggravated assault, two counts of mischief endangering life, and mischief damage to property.

Police said they are not naming them, as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, because the incidents occurred when they were 17.

OPP confirmed the same two were already facing a list of charges from York Regional Police in connection with other rock-throwing incidents dating back to July 2024. Those incidents included rocks being thrown at homes and parked cars.

Both men have been released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket at a later date.