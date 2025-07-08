Collision in Vaughan between car and bicycle sends youth to hospital

A youth has been transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a bicycle in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. near Dufferin Street and Beverly Glen Boulevard, in a post on social media.
York Regional Police have closed the northbound lanes of Dufferin Street from Centre Street for the collision investigation.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
