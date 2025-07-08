Collision in Vaughan between car and bicycle sends youth to hospital

A photograph of a broken sideview mirror of a car on the road. (X/YRP)

A youth has been transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a bicycle in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. near Dufferin Street and Beverly Glen Boulevard, in a post on social media.

York Regional Police have closed the northbound lanes of Dufferin Street from Centre Street for the collision investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.