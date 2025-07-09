Cyclist charged following collision with motorist in Vaughan

Police are on the scene of a collision in Vaughan on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Chopper 24)

A 17-year-old cyclist is facing charges after colliding with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday.

York Regional Police say at around 3 p.m. they were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Beverley Glen Road, north of Centre Street, for reports of a collision.

Investigators say officers at the scene saw a white vehicle in the right-turn lane of northbound Dufferin and a damaged bicycle nearby.

Paramedics treated the cyclist at the scene for minor injuries, they said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

“(We) learned the cyclist had been riding southbound in the northbound lanes and was not wearing a helmet when the impact occurred,” police said in a news release.

The cyclist has since been charged with careless driving and operating a bicycle with no helmet.

York Regional Police are reminding cyclists to follow the rules of the road, adding that they are subject to the same rules and responsibilities as motorists under the Highway Traffic Act.

They must ride in the same direction as traffic and obey all traffic signals and signs, always wear a helmet, especially those under 18 who are legally required to do so, use proper hand signals when turning or stopping, equip bicycles with a working bell or horn, and use lights and reflectors at night, and stay visible and predictable to other road users.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact York Regional Police’s Regional #4 District at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.