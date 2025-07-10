Here’s what you need to know about the new Canada’s Wonderland roller coaster opening this weekend

The AlpenFury is being billed as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. (Canada's Wonderland)

Canada’s Wonderland’s newest rollercoaster officially opens to the public this weekend.

Visitors can ride AlpenFury—which spans across the park—for the first time on Saturday.

The park’s 18th rollercoaster is being billed as the country’s longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster—a style of ride that propels the train rapidly from a standstill rather than using a lift hill.

AlpenFury The newest rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland spans across the park and features nine inversions. (Canada's Wonderland)

Canada’s Wonderland says the AlpenFury experience begins by “blasting riders into Wonder Mountain” followed by an immediate second launch that sends the coaster 50 metres vertically out of the mountain.

“AlpenFury will deliver an epic, record-breaking thrill,” said Heather Hill, park manager and vice president of operations, in a release on Thursday.

“With the combination of the two launches, that straight vertical climb and nine wild inversions, it will provide an action-packed, unforgettable experience.”

The coaster reaches speed of 115 km/h and Canada’s Wonderland says its nine inversions are the most of any launch coaster in the world.