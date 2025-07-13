Police seek motorcyclist accused of assaulting driver on Hwy. 407 in Vaughan

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is shown on an officer.

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after a driver was assaulted by a motorcyclist on Highway 407 in Vaughan on Saturday afternoon.

OPP said it happened on the eastbound lanes near Pine Valley Drive just before 2 p.m.

“The incident took place in an area where traffic was heavy due to construction and lane closures,” OPP said in a news release.

The driver, who was operating a navy-blue Honda Odyssey, sustained minor injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist is described as muscular, stocky and short and was last seen wearing a black and white helmet and a white motorcycle jacket.

“OPP thanks those who stopped to provide assistance to the victim of the assault and asks them to reach out to police if they have not spoken to OPP about the incident already.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.