York

‘Weapons call’ reported at Canada’s Wonderland, police say no firearms found

By Jermaine Wilson

A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

York Regional Police say a weapons call prompted a “heavy police presence” at Canada’s Wonderland on Saturday night, though no firearm was located.

Officers say they were called to the amusement park at around 10:01 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a gun being seen inside the park.

The park was closed and patrons exited in an orderly fashion, police said.

As of now, no firearm has been located and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.