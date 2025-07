Emergency responders tend to a cyclist who was struck on July 14 in Markham.

A cyclist is in hospital after being hit by a driver late Monday afternoon in Markham.

The collision occurred in the area of Highway 7 and Saddlecreek Drive, east of Bayview Avenue.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.

The rider, described by police as an adult male, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.