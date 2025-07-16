2 suspects wanted following suspected vehicle arson in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for two people after a vehicle was purposedly set on fire in Vaughan last month.

Police are searching for two people after a vehicle was allegedly purposely set on fire in Vaughan last month.

In a release on Wednesday, police in York Region say just before 11 p.m. on June 28, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Yellowood Circle, near Highway 7 and Dufferin Street.

“Upon arrival, police found a vehicle had been deliberately ignited,” the release says.

Vaughan Fire Services attended the scene and doused the fire.

Police say surveillance footage in the area shows a black Cadillac CT4 driving eastbound on Yellowood before turning around.

vaughan vehicle arson Police say surveillance footage in the area shows a black Cadillac CT4 on the same street as the arson before two suspects exit it and set the victim's vehicle on fire.

They say two suspects then exited the vehicle and grabbed a bag from the trunk while the driver remained inside.

The pair then placed the bag on the hood of the victim’s vehicle and set it on fire before fleeing in the waiting Cadillac, according to police.

Investigators are searching for two males. One was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a blue and white jacket, and dark pants, while the other had on a black hooded sweater and dark pants.

No description was provided for the driver of the Cadillac.

The investigation is ongoing, and York Regional Police are asking anyone who may have seen the fire being set to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.