A driver from Richmond Hill was charged after a single-vehicle crash in Perth County on July 15, 2025. (Source: OPP)

An 18 year old has been charged after a crash in Perth County that landed a car in a river.

According to police, the crash happened on Perth Line 20 when a vehicle left the road and came to a stop on the shore of a ravine.

Police said it took several hours to remove the car.

The driver of the vehicle, from Richmond Hill, was charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle.