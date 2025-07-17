West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in York Region

Dutch and Kenyan scientists have been working on a mosquito trap which uses human odour to attract the malaria vector. (haykirdi / Istock.com)

York Region Public Health says it has found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Vaughan.

In a release on Thursday, public health said it monitors the virus in the region with traps and testing.

Mosquitoes inside a trap that was set up at Weston and Rutherford roads tested positive for West Nile, they said.

It is the first positive mosquito trap reported in York Region this summer, according to public health.

To avoid contracting the virus, it’s advised residents get rid of mosquito-friendly areas at home such as dirty, standing water in bird baths, swimming pool covers, and other areas, and ensure window screens are tight and have no holes.

As well, public health says to cover up while outside with light-coloured clothing and use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in York Region this summer.