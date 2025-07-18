Male suspect wanted after shots fired at Vaughan business: police

Police are searching for a lone suspect after a Vaughan business was shot at earlier this week.

Police are searching for one suspect after a Vaughan business was shot at earlier this week.

York police say the shooting took place on July 17 at around 2:15 a.m. in a plaza near Centre Street and Westminster Drive.

One person arrived in a white sedan, exited the vehicle, and fired multiple shots at an establishment before fleeing westbound on Centre, according to police.

No one was injured.

Investigators are searching for a Black male, about six feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white undershirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black face mask.

Any witnesses, or anyone with video or dashcam footage, are asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.