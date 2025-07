The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.

There’s a large police presence in Vaughan as officers investigate and collect evidence following a shooting.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon near Major Mackenzie Drive and Highway 400.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area just before 4:30 p.m.

The suspect fled the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say in a post on social media that there in “no immediate threat to public safety.”

This investigation in ongoing.