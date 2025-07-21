Male in hospital following stabbing in Aurora, suspect arrested

A York Regional Police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto)

A male is in the hospital following a stabbing in Aurora early Sunday evening.

The incident happened at a commercial plaza at 126 Wellington St. W., just west of Yonge Street.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area just before 7:30 p.m. and located a male victim. His was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they added.

The suspect fled the scene the scene.

Officers, however, “responded quickly” and were able to make an arrest, they said.

No other suspects are being sought in connection with this incident.

Police added that there is no longer any immediate threat to the public.

People should still expect a police presence in area as the investigation continues, they said.