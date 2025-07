Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A teenager has been rushed to a GTA trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Markham.

The crash happened near 14th Avenue and the Box Grove Bypass, south of Highway 407.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area just after 8:30 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a scooter.

Currently, eastbound 14th is closed at Box Grove Bypass. Southbound Box Grove Bypass at 14th is also off limits, as is Box Grove Bypass at Riverwalk Drive.