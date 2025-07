A construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill late Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

A construction worker was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill late Monday night.

Police said the collision occurred at around 11:48 p.m. in the area of King Road and Parker Avenue.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police said the Ministry of Labour attended the scene to investigate.

Roads are expected to reopen on Tuesday morning.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid.