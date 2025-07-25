Vaughan denies permit for event of ‘MAGA superstar’

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California sings to the crowd during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

The City of Vaughan says it has denied a permit for a music event this weekend with a U.S.-based Christian musician who’s been described as a “MAGA superstar.”

Singer Sean Feucht was supposed to hold a “worship” event at Dufferin District Park on Sunday, but the city told CTV News Toronto it rejected the Special Event Permit application “on the basis of health and safety as well as community standards and well-being.”

Feucht describes himself as a musician, missionary, author, and activist.

He has spoken out against “gender ideology,” abortion, and the LGBTQ+ community, and his religious and political views have grabbed the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Atlantic magazine, based in Washington, D.C., recently described Feucht as a Christian nationalist who has become a “MAGA superstar.”

“Between praising President Donald Trump as God’s chosen one and suggesting that abortion supporters are ‘demons,’ Feucht has repeatedly advocated for the fusion of Church and state,” the article reads.

In a statement shared with CTV News Toronto, Feucht said, “If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a thing. But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist and to have free worship events classified as ‘public safety risks.’”

Feucht added that his “Let Us Worship movement” began in response to “authoritarian COVID-19 lockdown policies” and accused Canada’s response of being among the “most oppressive.”

Feucht’s team also said he is trying to reschedule and secure new venues for his Canadian shows that have been banned or cancelled.

Earlier this week, scheduled events in the Maritimes and Quebec were cancelled for similar reasons the City of Vaughan cited.

With files from The Canadian Press