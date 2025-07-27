York police locate convicted sexual assaulter who had gone missing

York police are searching for 32-year-old Ryan Vandenakker, of Newmarket, who is convicted of three counts of sexual assault involving separate victims.

Police say they’ve located a man from Newmarket who had gone missing after being convicted of multiple sexual assaults.

In a release on Sunday, investigators with York police say 32-year-old Ryan Vandenakker was convicted of three counts of sexual assault involving separate victims. The offences occurred between 2018 and 2021, according to police.

They say Vandenakker was reported missing on July 24 after failing to appear at the Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket for his sentencing. Despite his absence, police say Vandenakker was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Police had issued a warrant of committal, along with a warrant in the first for his arrest.

They say Vandenakker was found on Sunday in Orangeville.

He’s now facing additional charges of fail to appear and fail to comply with a release order.