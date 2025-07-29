Police investigating after rabbit shot and killed on residential street in Newmarket

York Regional Police are investigating after they say a rabbit was shot and killed in a residential area of Newmarket on July 27, 2025. (York Regional Police/ YouTube)

York Regional Police say they are investigating after a rabbit was shot and killed on a residential street in Newmarket over the weekend.

According to police, members of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at around 6 a.m. on July 27 in the area of Glenway Circle and Eagle Street West.

Police said the dead rabbit was first discovered by a homeowner in their front yard. They later reviewed video surveillance footage that showed a white Ford F-150 driving into the area and stopping in front of the residence.

“A suspect can be seen leaning out the back window and firing a shot from a firearm, striking and killing a rabbit,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police have now posted video surveillance footage of the incident online.

“It is very concerning that anyone would be firing a firearm in a residential area or killing a rabbit for no reason,” police said in a video posted on social media.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or video of the area, including dash camera footage, to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.