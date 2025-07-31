SIU investigating crash that shut down part of Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 are shut down in Vaughan after a crash.

The province’s police watchdog will be investigating a crash in Vaughan that has resulted in a “lengthy closure” of the northbound lanes of the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the three-vehicle crash happened near Rutherford Road early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with York Regional Police, which also responded to the scene, told CP24 that a driver involved in the crash fled the scene and was subsequently arrested. They were transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate, according to the OPP. The SIU is called in to investigate any time police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

It is unclear when the northbound lanes are expected to reopen.