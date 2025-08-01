York Region officials advise of possible measles exposure at 4 sites, including Costco Richmond Hill

Public health officials in York Region are advising the public of a possible measles exposure at four locations, including a Costco in Richmond Hill.

York Region Public Health identified the four sites on Friday after confirming a case of measles.

Officials are advising those who were in the following locations to watch for symptoms:

Costco Richmond Hill, 35 John Birchall Road, July 27 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Grand Genesis Pharmasave, 9080 Yonge Street, Unit 6A, July 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital – Emergency Room, Waiting Room, 10 Trench Street, July 30 between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital – Emergency Department, Pharmacy and Tim Hortons, 3200 Major Mackenzie Drive West, July 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Those who were at the two hospital sites are urged to immediately confirm that they have two doses of the measles vaccine. They may also be eligible for a post-exposure vaccine clinic.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, red watery eyes, and red rash.

Officials said there have been three confirmed cases of measles in York Region. A total of 2,354 cases of measles have been reported in Ontario as of July 29, most of which were linked to an outbreak in the province’s southwest region.