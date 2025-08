A 77-year-old man is dead after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a highway in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 404 near Highway 7 just before 9 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately known.

Police closed the highway for several hours for the investigation.