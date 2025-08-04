1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle ‘head-on’ collision on Hwy. 48: OPP

One person dead, four others injured in head-on crash on Highway 48 near Aurora, and police are asking anyone with dashcam video to come forward.

One person has died and four others were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle “head-on” collision on Hwy. 48, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, OPP said. Hwy. 48 is closed both ways between St. John Sideroad and Ballantrae Common for police investigation.

York Region Paramedics said they dispatched four ambulances, two special response units, two supervisor units and one multi-patient response unit to the scene near Aurora Road in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Five people were assessed at the scene and four people were sent to a local trauma centre, paramedics say.

Paramedics did not comment on their condition or provide any other details about the remaining patients.

This is an ongoing investigation. OPP is asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.