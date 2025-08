A York Regional Police patch is shown here. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Several bison were on the loose in King, Ont. On Monday morning, according to police.

York Regional Police said in a post on X that the bovines escaped onto Keele Street, just north of Davis Drive, at around 10:40 a.m.

About two hours later, police confirmed all of the bison had been accounted for and are back home “safe and sound.”