‘Ma, you have to come pick me up’: York police release footage of Ferrari stunt driver being towed

A man was pulled over by York Regional Police on his way to his birthday party for allegedly driving 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

York police have released video footage to their Instagram page of a Ferrari driver who was caught allegedly travelling at nearly two times the speed limit and claimed he was on his way to his own birthday party.

In a post on social media, police shared video of the traffic stop after the driver was clocked going 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

The footage is originally from October 4, 2024 on Highway 27 in Vaughan.

“Please, it’s my birthday,” the driver is heard saying to the police officer during the stop. “I’m on my way to my birthday party. I haven’t driven the Ferrari in a while.”

“Officer… I’m on my way to my birthday party, please officer, please.”

At first, the driver didn’t believe he was speeding, but after seeing his recorded speed on the radar, he began to beg the officer for mercy.

“They’re going to take my car? Officer, please, please officer, please just give me the ticket, I beg you,” the driver pleaded with the officer, as his vehicle is about to be towed away.

In the video, the driver can be heard calling his mother, “Ma, you have to come pick me up, the police pulled me over.”

In the caption of their video, York Regional Police asked, “Do you think this guy’s parents still let him have cake and open presents?”

The driver was charged with stunt driving and is facing a 30-day licence suspension. They may be fined by the courts.