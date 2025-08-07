Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Pearson Airport Terminal 1

Public health officials in York Region say they’re investigating exposures to a newly confirmed case of measles.

This latest infection, which the health unit noted is separate from a previously reported case on Aug. 1, is linked to two exposure sites:

Air Canada Flight AC 8881 from Newark, New Jersey on July 30 from 5:10 to 7:33 p.m.

Toronto Pearson International Airport – Terminal 1, 6301 Silver Dart Dr., Mississauga on July 30 from 7:33 to 11 p.m.

In both instances, people are being advised to watch for symptoms until Aug. 20, which is 21 days after exposure.

Anyone who attended any of these locations at the dates and times indicated may have been exposed to measles, York Region Public Health (YRPH) said in an Aug. 7 news release.

Officials are advising anyone who was on the aforementioned flight and believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus to visit york.ca/MeaslesReporting to complete a brief contact follow-up survey citing Exposure ID: 2025034.

“This will help York Region Public Health assess your risk (or those present with you) and prioritize contacts at greatest risk of becoming infected,” it said in a release.

The health unit is also asking people who may have been exposed to confirm that they and their family members have two doses of measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV).

Those born before 1970 would likely have had measles as a child and are protected, YRPH said, adding that immunizations are one of the safest ways to protect you, your children, and your community from serious and potentially deadly vaccine-preventable diseases.

Anyone who develops measles symptoms, which may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes (like pink eye or conjunctivitis), and a non-itchy red rash (that typically appears three to seven days after the start of other symptoms) on the head and neck that then spreads downward to the chest, arms and legs, should stay home and not attend work or school.

Symptoms typically start seven to 21 days after exposure to the virus.

They should call their health care provider before going and inform them that they may have measles and need additional precautions.

People who may be experiencing the symptoms of measles can also call York Region Public Health at 1-877-464-9675, ext. 77280, seven days a week.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that easily spreads through airborne transmission. The virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

Infants under one year of age, pregnant individuals and those who have a weakened immune system are at increased risk of severe complications, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and even death.

More information about measles can be found online.