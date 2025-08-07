Man accused of sexually assaulting woman while shopping in Markham

The man in the photos is wanted in a sexual assault investigation in Markham. (York Regional Police)

Police are searching for a male suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was shopping in Markham earlier this week.

York Regional Police said the victim was walking along Kennedy Road towards Denison Street when she was approached by an unknown man.

“The suspect engaged in conversation with the victim and proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly followed the victim to a nearby shopping centre, where he waited for her to finish shopping and then engaged her in another conversation.

Police allege he touched her for a sexual purpose again.

Investigators have released images of the suspect, who is described as five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with a thick beard and long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.