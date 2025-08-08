90-year-old Ontario woman stuck with $290K medical bill after suffering cardiac arrest in Florida

An Ontario woman hospitalized for two weeks in Florida was shocked to learn her travel insurance claim was denied, leaving her with a $290,000 bill.

An Ontario woman who was visiting a friend in Florida was hospitalized for two weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest, and while she had travel medical insurance, she was shocked to learn that a year later, her claim was denied and she’s on the hook for more than $290,000.

“I was heartbroken and astonished,” Myra Nelson, of Richmond Hill, told CTV News.

Nelson said she took a trip to Boca Raton, Florida, in January 2023 to help a friend.

“I went to the United States to help a friend sell her condominium,” she said.

Before travelling down south, Nelson said she paid for a travel medical insurance policy.

While in Florida, she said she became ill, suffered a cardiac arrest, and ended up in the hospital for two weeks.

When she returned home, she said she submitted a claim with the insurer to cover the costs of the stay.

According to Nelson, her claim was denied because she had a kidney condition, something she didn’t mention when applying for the insurance because she doesn’t take medication for it.

“Now they want all this money from me even though I had travel insurance before going to the U.S.,” Nelson told CTV News.

She said she received a bill in the mail for $291,269 in August 2024, more than a year after she was hospitalized.

“I’m 90 years of age and I’m a senior on fixed income. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Nelson said she got her travel medical insurance policy with Manulife.

When CTV News reached out to the company on her behalf, a spokesperson said in a statement, “Because this matter is now before the courts, we’re not able to comment at this time. However, as a general statement, it is important for all travel insurance customers to be aware of and clearly communicate everything they know about their health to ensure they get the right coverage.”

“We understand that filling out medical questionnaires can be challenging for some individuals. For anyone with any uncertainties or questions, we encourage customers to consult with their doctor to get the clarity they need prior to completing their purchase.”

The Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada (THIAC) says it’s important to make sure you disclose every possible health issue when purchasing insurance.

“These types of situations are incredibly unfortunate,” said Will McAleer, Executive Director with the THIAC. “There might be a time when you think it’s not a serious condition, but the important part is always disclose. Make sure you identify and know your health so you can understand your policy.”

If in doubt, check with your doctor before travelling.

“It never hurts to check in with your doctor before going on a trip to make sure there are no notations in your files that might be uncovered at the time of claim,” said McAleer.

Nelson told CTV News she’s stressed and uncertain about how to deal with the massive bill.

“I’m very upset about it,” she said. “It’s very hard coping with it, that I owe all this money and can’t pay it.”