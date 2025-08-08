Additional charges laid against two men accused of throwing rocks at vehicles in Markham

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Two men accused of throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham are facing additional charges.

In a news release Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said the charges were laid amid an ongoing investigation into the incidents that occurred between September and November of last year.

OPP said the charges stemmed from two separate incidents that happened in both their jurisdiction and York Regional Police’s.

The suspects, who are 18-year-old men from Markham and Richmond Hill, have each been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief endangering life.

They were previously charged with aggravated assault, two counts of mischief endangering life, and mischief damage to property.

OPP noted that the incidents happened when both were under 18, so their names cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They have been released and are scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court at a later date.

One of the involved incidents caused a driver to lose consciousness, resulting in a serious collision that seriously injured two people. Another incident shattered the windshield of an occupied GO bus on Highway 48.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman